Summit Materials (SUM) falls 2.31% on Strong Volume December 1

Summit Materials Inc - Class A (NYSE: SUM) shares fell 2.31%, or $0.86 per share, to close Wednesday at $36.44. After opening the day at $38.33, shares of Summit Materials fluctuated between $38.45 and $36.43. 885,640 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 796,077. Wednesday's activity brought Summit Materials’s market cap to $4,320,579,658.

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

