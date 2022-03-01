Summit Hotel Properties (INN) falls 3.34% for March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Summit Hotel Properties Inc Inc’s (NYSE: INN) stock fell $0.33, accounting for a 3.34% decrease. Summit Hotel Properties opened at $9.84 before trading between $9.96 and $9.50 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Summit Hotel Properties’s market cap fall to $1,016,619,558 on 1,453,062 shares -above their 30-day average of 616,705.

About Summit Hotel Properties Inc

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of February 23, 2021, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

