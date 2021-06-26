Summit Financial Group Inc (SMMF) gains 1.3040% for June 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SMMF - Market Data & News Trade

Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: SMMF) shares gained 1.3040% to end trading Friday at $23.30 per share - a net change of $0.3. Shares traded between $23.39 and $22.87 throughout the day.

About Summit Financial Group Inc

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $3.11 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates 43 banking locations.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

