Summer Infant (SUMR) falls 0.37% to Close at $10.68 on January 12

Summer Infant Inc (NASDAQ: SUMR) shares fell 0.37%, or $0.04 per share, to close Wednesday at $10.68. After opening the day at $10.27, shares of Summer Infant fluctuated between $10.75 and $10.20. 3,069 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 7,377. Wednesday's activity brought Summer Infant’s market cap to $23,119,081.

Summer Infant is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island..

About Summer Infant Inc

Based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the Company is a global leader of premium juvenile brands driven by a commitment to people, products, and purpose. The Company is made up of a diverse group of experts with a passion to make family life better by selling proprietary, innovative products across several core categories.

