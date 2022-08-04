Sturm, Ruger, (RGR) Pushes Lower in Pre-Market Trading for August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RGR - Market Data & News Trade

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (NYSE:RGR) is active in pre-market trading today, August 4, with shares down 5.27% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 0.13% year-to-date and posted 2.75% higher over the last 5 days.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:18:37 est.

About Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. With products made in America, Ruger offers consumers almost 800 variations of more than 40 product lines. For more than 70 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. The company's motto is, "Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®," echoes its commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.

