Study Finds NCAA Basketball Tournament Costs Businesses $13.8 Billion in Lost Productivity Each Year

In the wake of the University of Kentucky's #2 seeded Wildcats getting upset on Thursday by the #15 seeded Peacocks of St. Peter's University, it's not just Kentucky fans who are feeling lost today.

According to a new study from WalletHub, the annual NCAA tournament that began this week costs American businesses $13.8 billion in lost productivity.

That's nearly 12 times the annual revenue of the NCAA itself.

Here are some more eye-popping numbers from the study:

Kentucky coach John Calipari is college basketball's highest paid coach at $8.1 million per year. University of Kentucky president Eli Capilouto and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear make $1.2 million - combined.

per year. An estimated $10 billion will be wagered on this year's tournament.

will be wagered on this year's tournament. The tournament is expected to generate $200 million in revenue for the city of New Orleans, site of the championship game.

in revenue for the city of New Orleans, site of the championship game. The NCAA pays the players participating in the tournament exactly $0.

Congratulations to St. Peter's, who will face Murray State in the second round.

