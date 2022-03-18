Study Finds NCAA Basketball Tournament Costs Businesses $13.8 Billion in Lost Productivity Each Year

Study Finds NCAA Basketball Tournament Costs Businesses $13.8 Billion in Lost Productivity Each YearEquities Staff Follow |
Video source: YouTube, CBS Sports HQ>
In the wake of the University of Kentucky's #2 seeded Wildcats getting upset on Thursday by the #15 seeded Peacocks of St. Peter's University, it's not just Kentucky fans who are feeling lost today.
According to a new study from WalletHub, the annual NCAA tournament that began this week costs American businesses $13.8 billion in lost productivity.
That's nearly 12 times the annual revenue of the NCAA itself.
Here are some more eye-popping numbers from the study:
-
Kentucky coach John Calipari is college basketball's highest paid coach at $8.1 million
Artificial Intelligence Needs To Get Smart — Part IIper year.
- University of Kentucky president Eli Capilouto and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear make $1.2 million - combined.
- An estimated $10 billion will be wagered on this year's tournament.
- The tournament is expected to generate $200 million in revenue for the city of New Orleans, site of the championship game.
- The NCAA pays the players participating in the tournament exactly $0.
Congratulations to St. Peter's, who will face Murray State in the second round.
_____
Sources: WalletHub, Equities News
Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.
Comments
You have to be logged in to leave a comment.Take me to log in Don't have an account?