Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (STRM) falls 2.50% for August 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STRM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Streamline Health Solutions, Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: STRM) stock fell $0.04, accounting for a 2.50% decrease. Streamline Health, opened at $1.60 before trading between $1.60 and $1.54 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Streamline Health,’s market cap fall to $66,097,495 on 23,026 shares -below their 30-day average of 112,960.

About Streamline Health Solutions, Inc

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. is a leader in pre-bill revenue integrity solutions for healthcare providers. Its eValuator™ Revenue Integrity Program includes integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue and improved financial performance across the enterprise. The company shares a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, its clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient.

Visit Streamline Health Solutions, Inc's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Streamline Health Solutions, Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Streamline Health Solutions, Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer