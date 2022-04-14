Stratus Properties (STRS) Rises 1.20% on April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STRS - Market Data & News Trade

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) shares climbed 1.20%, or $0.48 per share, as on 11:58:58 est today. Since opening the day at $39.66, 10,755 shares of Stratus Properties exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $41.44 and $39.66.

Already the company is up 9.27%.

Stratus Properties is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Stratus Properties Inc.

Stratus is a diversified real estate company engaged primarily in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation and sale of commercial and multi-family and single-family residential real estate properties, and the operation of hotel and entertainment businesses located in the Austin, Texas area and other select, fast-growing markets in Texas.

