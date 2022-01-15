Strattec Security (STRT) falls 0.40% on Moderate Volume January 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STRT - Market Data & News Trade

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ: STRT), a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, company, fell to close at $39.52 Friday after losing $0.16 (0.40%) on volume of 2,550 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $40.69 to a low of $39.14 while Strattec Security’s market cap now stands at $156,248,129.

About Strattec Security Corp.

STRATTEC Security Corporation delivers a comprehensive range of "Smart" Vehicle Power Access and Electronic and Security Solutions. The company's leading portfolio of products and technologies has enabled STRATTEC to grow and thrive over its 110 year history, serving the Automotive Industry & Beyond.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

