Strategy Shares - Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) falls 1.18% for January 19

Strategy Shares - Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSE: SSUS) shares fell 1.18%, or $0.425 per share, to close Wednesday at $36.56. After opening the day at $36.11, shares of Strategy Shares - Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF fluctuated between $36.26 and $35.67. 42,409 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 73,783. Wednesday's activity brought Strategy Shares - Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF’s market cap to $375,479,375.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

