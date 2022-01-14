Strategic Education (STRA) falls 2.98% for January 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STRA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Strategic Education Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: STRA) stock fell $1.74, accounting for a 2.98% decrease. Strategic Education opened at $58.81 before trading between $59.96 and $56.34 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Strategic Education’s market cap fall to $1,395,339,169 on 491,243 shares -above their 30-day average of 177,100.

About Strategic Education Inc

Strategic Education, Inc. is dedicated to helping advance economic mobility through higher education. The Company serves working adult students all over the globe through its core focus areas: 1) U.S. Higher Education, through Strayer University and Capella University, each institutionally accredited, and collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs including the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University; 2) Alternative Learning, encompassing Sophia Learning, self-paced general education courses that are ACE-recommended for college credit; Workforce Edge, a full service, online employee education management portal; Digital Enablement Partnerships, helping advance capabilities in course development, online delivery and student support; and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Strayer University's DevMountain; and 3) Australia/New Zealand, comprised of Torrens University, Think Education and Media Design School operations in Australia and New Zealand. This portfolio of high quality, innovative, relevant, and affordable programs and institutions helps students prepare for success in today's workforce and find a path to bettering their lives.

Visit Strategic Education Inc's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Strategic Education Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Strategic Education Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles