Stratasys (SSYS) falls 4.57% in Active Trading on February 22

Today, Stratasys Ltd Inc’s (NASDAQ: SSYS) stock fell $1.18, accounting for a 4.57% decrease. Stratasys opened at $25.19 before trading between $25.96 and $24.19 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Stratasys’s market cap fall to $1,396,746,941 on 822,388 shares -above their 30-day average of 804,322.

About Stratasys Ltd

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

