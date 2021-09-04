Stratasys (SSYS) falls 1.03% on Moderate Volume September 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SSYS - Market Data & News Trade

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYS) fell to close at $22.97 Friday after losing $0.24 (1.03%) on volume of 747,543 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $23.40 to a low of $22.56 while Stratasys’s market cap now stands at $1,300,497,658.

About Stratasys Ltd

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

Visit Stratasys Ltd’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Stratasys Ltd and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Stratasys Ltd’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Beleaguered Japanese Prime Minister Suga To Resign Amid Dwindling Support East Coast Reels in Ida's Wake; at Least 46 People Dead From Storm South Lake Tahoe Residents Encounter Severe Price Gouging as They Flee Raging Wildfire American Eagle Misses Q2 Estimates as Online Sales Fall and Shoppers Return to Stores