STRATA Skin (SSKN) Falls 2.80% on May 11

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SSKN) shares are down 2.80%, or $0.03 per share, as on 11:28:13 est today. Since opening the day at $1.05, 1,711 shares of STRATA Skin have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $1.05 and $1.04.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 26.96%.

STRATA Skin anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

About STRATA Skin Sciences Inc

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company in dermatology and plastic surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser and VTRAC® lamp systems utilized in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and various other skin conditions. The Company's proprietary XTRAC® excimer laser delivers a highly targeted therapeutic beam of UVB light to treat psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma, diseases which impact over 35 million patients in the United States alone. The technology is covered by multiple patents, including exclusive rights for patents for the delivery of treatment to vitiligo patients. STRATA's unique business model leverages targeted Direct to Consumer (DTC) advertising to generate awareness and utilizes its in-house call center and insurance advocacy teams to increase volume for the Company's partner dermatology clinics. The XTRAC business has used this proven DTC model to grow its domestic dermatology partner network to over 832 clinics, with a worldwide installed base of over 2,000 devices. The Company is able to offer 90% of DTC patients an introduction to physicians prescribing a reimbursable solution, using XTRAC, within a 10-mile radius of their house. The Company is a leader in dermatology in-clinic business generation for its partners. The Company has now introduced its Home by XTRAC™ business leveraging in-house resources including DTC advertising, in-house call center and its insurance reimbursement team to provide an at-home, insurance-reimbursed treatment option for patients with certain skin diseases that do not qualify for in-office treatments.

