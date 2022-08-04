StoneX (SNEX) Gains 5.17% on August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SNEX - Market Data & News Trade

StoneX Group Inc (NASDAQ: SNEX) shares climbed 5.17%, or $4.52 per share, as on 12:08:15 est today. Since opening at $88.85, 75,235 shares of StoneX have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $94.76 and $87.44.

Already the company is up 42.86%.

StoneX expects its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

About StoneX Group Inc

StoneX Group Inc. (formerly INTL FCStone Inc.), through its subsidiaries, connects clients with the global markets across all asset classes - providing execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services through one trusted partner. Clients use its global financial services network to pursue trading opportunities, make investments, manage their market risk, and improve their performance. A publicly traded company headquartered in New York City, StoneX Group Inc. and its 2,900 employees serve more than 32,000 commercial and institutional clients, and 330,000 active retail accounts, from approximately 70 offices spread across six continents.

