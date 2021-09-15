StoneX (SNEX) falls 1.93% for September 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SNEX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, StoneX Group Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: SNEX) stock fell $1.28, accounting for a 1.93% decrease. StoneX opened at $66.40 before trading between $66.40 and $64.80 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw StoneX’s market cap fall to $1,286,890,459 on 29,234 shares -below their 30-day average of 36,524.

About StoneX Group Inc

StoneX Group Inc. (formerly INTL FCStone Inc.), through its subsidiaries, connects clients with the global markets across all asset classes - providing execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services through one trusted partner. Clients use its global financial services network to pursue trading opportunities, make investments, manage their market risk, and improve their performance. A publicly traded company headquartered in New York City, StoneX Group Inc. and its 2,900 employees serve more than 32,000 commercial and institutional clients, and 330,000 active retail accounts, from approximately 70 offices spread across six continents.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

