StoneCo (STNE) falls 6.67% on Strong Volume September 2

StoneCo Ltd - Class A (NASDAQ: STNE), a Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, company, fell to close at $44.61 Thursday after losing $3.19 (6.67%) on volume of 8,209,138 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $47.82 to a low of $44.55 while StoneCo’s market cap now stands at $11,778,757,084.

StoneCo currently has roughly 389373 employees.

About StoneCo Ltd - Class A

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce seamlessly across in-store, online, and mobile channels. Stone has developed a deep client-centric culture that seeks to delight our clients rather than to simply provide them with a solution or service. Stone serves clients of all sizes and types that transact online, offline or have an omni-channel sales approach. Stone also serves many integrated partners, which use or embed Stone’s solutions into their own offerings to enable their customers to conduct commerce more conveniently.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

