StoneCo (STNE) falls 1.23% on Moderate Volume September 10

StoneCo Ltd - Class A (NASDAQ: STNE) shares fell 1.23%, or $0.54 per share, to close Friday at $43.37. After opening the day at $44.50, shares of StoneCo fluctuated between $44.89 and $43.32. 4,371,255 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 4,375,277. Friday's activity brought StoneCo’s market cap to $11,451,349,355.

StoneCo is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, and employs more than 389373 people.

About StoneCo Ltd - Class A

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce seamlessly across in-store, online, and mobile channels. Stone has developed a deep client-centric culture that seeks to delight our clients rather than to simply provide them with a solution or service. Stone serves clients of all sizes and types that transact online, offline or have an omni-channel sales approach. Stone also serves many integrated partners, which use or embed Stone’s solutions into their own offerings to enable their customers to conduct commerce more conveniently.

