StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ: BANX), a Denver, Colorado, company, fell to close at $21.32 Wednesday after losing $0.155 (0.72%) on volume of 6,406 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $21.79 to a low of $21.31 while StoneCastle’s market cap now stands at $140,119,560.

About StoneCastle Financial Corp

StoneCastle Financial is an SEC registered non-diversified,closed-end investment company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BANX." Its investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. StoneCastle Financial is managed by StoneCastle-ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) plans to fill as many as 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationwide ahead of the flu season and as the US prepares to roll out COVID-19 booster shots.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

