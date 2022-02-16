Stone Harbor Emerging Marketsome Fund (EDF) gains 2.40% on Strong Volume February 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EDF - Market Data & News Trade

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: EDF) shares gained 2.40%, or $0.16 per share, to close Wednesday at $6.83. After opening the day at $6.70, shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Marketsome Fund fluctuated between $6.85 and $6.67. 242,579 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 87,416. Wednesday's activity brought Stone Harbor Emerging Marketsome Fund’s market cap to $113,896,192.

Stone Harbor Emerging Marketsome Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts..

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund's primary investment objective is to maximize total return, which consists of income on its investments and capital appreciation. The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in Emerging Markets Securities. "Emerging Markets Securities" include fixed income securities and other instruments (including derivatives) that are economically tied to emerging market countries, that are denominated in the predominant currency of the local market of an emerging market country or whose performance is linked to those countries' markets, currencies, economies or ability to repay loans. A security or instrument is economically tied to an emerging market country if it is principally traded on the country's securities markets or if the issuer is organized or principally operates in the country, derives a majority of its income from its operations within the country or has a majority of its assets within the country. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

