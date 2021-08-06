Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Totalome Fund (EDI) falls 0.32% on Moderate Volume August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EDI - Market Data & News Trade

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE: EDI) shares fell 0.32%, or $0.03 per share, to close Thursday at $9.50. After opening the day at $9.56, shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Totalome Fund fluctuated between $9.56 and $9.43. 26,670 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 28,533. Thursday's activity brought Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Totalome Fund’s market cap to $93,842,492.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund's investment objective is to maximize total return, which consists of income and capital appreciation from investments in emerging markets securities. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. The Fund normally will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in Emerging Markets Debt. "Emerging Markets Debt" includes fixed income securities and other instruments (including derivatives) that are economically tied to emerging market countries, that are denominated in the predominant currency of the local market of an emerging market country or whose performance is linked or otherwise related to those countries' markets, currencies, economies or ability to repay loans. The Fund normally expects to invest up to 20% of its total assets in Emerging Markets Equity. "Emerging Markets Equity" includes securities issued by either single country or regional exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"), common stocks, preferred stocks, other equity securities and other instruments (including derivatives) that are economically tied to the equity markets of emerging market countries, that are denominated in the predominant currency of the local market of an emerging market country or whose performance is linked or otherwise related to those countries' markets, currencies, or economies. The Investment Manager does not have an established performance record investing in equity securities.

Visit Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer