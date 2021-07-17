Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK) gains 1.03% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STOK - Market Data & News Trade

Stoke Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STOK) shares gained 1.03%, or $0.34 per share, to close Friday at $33.35. After opening the day at $33.30, shares of Stoke fluctuated between $34.31 and $33.01. 66,025 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 200,328. Friday's activity brought Stoke’s market cap to $1,224,195,992.

Stoke is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts..

About Stoke Therapeutics Inc

Stoke Therapeutics, is a biotechnology company dedicated to addressing the underlying cause of severe diseases by up-regulating protein expression with RNA-based medicines. Using the company's proprietary TANGO (Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output) approach Stoke is developing antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to selectively restore protein levels. The company's first compound, STK-001 is in clinical testing for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Dravet syndrome is one of many diseases caused by a haploinsufficiency, in which a loss of ~50% of normal protein levels leads to disease. The company is pursuing treatment for a second haploinsufficient disease, autosomal dominant optic atrophy (ADOA), the most common inherited optic nerve disorder. Stoke's initial focus is haploinsufficiencies and diseases of the central nervous system and the eye, although proof of concept has been demonstrated in other organs, tissues, and systems, supporting the company's belief in the broad potential for its proprietary approach. Stoke is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

