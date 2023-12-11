Stock market rises before pivotal economic reports and key Federal Reserve decision

The U.S. stock market started the week on a cautious note, with traders practicing prudence ahead of pivotal economic data and influential central bank meetings that will shape the trajectory of equity prices in the coming year.

Wall Street found itself at a crossroads, awaiting insights into whether the disinflation trend would persist, especially with Tuesday’s release of the consumer price index (CPI), just a day before the Federal Reserve’s last scheduled interest-rate decision for 2023.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 4,622, while the Nasdaq advanced 0.2% to 14,432. Most active tickers included Tesla Inc. TSLA , which fell 1.7%; AMD AMD , which rose 4.3%; and Macy’s Inc. , which jumped 19%. Top ETFs featured semiconductor funds First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF FTXL , iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX and Invesco Semiconductors ETF PSI .

Despite expectations that the Fed decision on Wednesday might not be controversial, the accompanying forecasts, dot plot and press conference could introduce elements of uncertainty.

Amid this cautious backdrop, the S&P 500 managed to maintain its position above 4,600, while the Nasdaq 100 exhibited strength, particularly in chipmakers like Intel Corp. INTC and Broadcom Inc. AVGO Treasury 10-year yields and the dollar barely budged, while Bitcoin dipped below $41,000 after a surge of over 150% this year.

The optimism in U.S. stocks, particularly the recent strength, was attributed to expectations of a soft landing and lower rates in 2024. Still, the resilience of the labor market presented a challenge for the Fed to cut rates in the face of economic weakening.

In November, U.S. consumers’ inflation expectations fell to the lowest level since April 2021, based on a Fed Bank of New York survey. Growing speculation that the Fed might be concluding its rate-hiking phase and considering easing by mid-2024 triggered a significant plunge in Treasury yields in November, reigniting investors’ risk appetite.

To be sure, the Fed has appeared committed to maintaining higher rates for a longer duration, possibly dampening the expected market movement.

According to Bloomberg’s latest Markets Live Pulse survey, the S&P 500 is projected to hit a record high in 2024. A median of 518 respondents expected the S&P 500 to climb to 4,808 points, surpassing its previous closing peak of 4,797 in January 2022. Additionally, more than two-thirds of respondents foresaw no hard economic landing as the top risk to markets, with a majority expecting Fed rate cuts to begin before July.

Noted bear Mike Wilson of Morgan Stanley sees a weakening of U.S. company earnings in the fourth quarter, followed by a rebound in 2024. Wilson is less optimistic than other strategists regarding the size of margin expansion in the coming year.

The broader market also included movements in natural gas and oil futures. Natural gas futures plunged the most in nine months as U.S. forecasts turned warmer for early next year, signaling lackluster demand alongside production hitting fresh records. In contrast, oil steadied after concerns arose that supplies were surpassing demand, triggering the longest weekly losing streak in five years.

As these diverse threads intertwined, the U.S. stock market awaited the unfolding of key events, navigating through uncertainties, cautious optimism, and the ebb and flow of economic indicators that would potentially define its trajectory at the start of 2024.