Stock Alert: Yunhong CTI (CTIB) Up 6.92% in Pre-Market Move for June 2

Shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd (NASDAQ:CTIB) are on the move in pre-market trading for June 2.

Ahead of the market's open, Yunhong CTI stock has climbed 6.92% from the previous session’s close.

Yunhong CTI was down $0.0369 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

About Yunhong CTI Ltd

Yunhong CTI is one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of foil balloons and produces laminated and printed films for commercial uses. Yunhong CTI also distributes Candy Blossoms and other gift items and markets its products throughout the United States and in several other countries.

