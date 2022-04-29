Stock Alert: Yalla (YALA) Climbing 5.12% in Pre-Market Move for April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange YALA - Market Data & News Trade

Yalla Group Limited - ADR (NYSE:YALA) has already risen $0.2 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $3.91, Yalla has moved 5.12% higher ahead of market open.

The company fell 4.87% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Yalla investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:16:36 est.

About Yalla Group Limited - ADR

Yalla Group Limited is the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle Eastand Northern Africa(MENA). The Company's flagship mobile application, Yalla, is specifically tailored for the people and local cultures of the region and primarily features Yalla rooms, a mirrored online version of the majlis or cafés where people spend their leisure time in casual chats. Voice chats are more suitable to the cultural norms in MENA compared to video chats. The Company strives to maintain users' equal status on its platform, thereby encouraging all users to freely communicate and interact with each other. The Company also operates Yalla Ludo, a mobile application featuring online versions of board games that are highly popular in MENA, such as Ludo and Domino. In-game real-time chats and Ludo chat room functions are popular social networking features among users. Through close attention to detail and localized appeal that deeply resonates with users, Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless user experience that fosters a loyal sense of belonging, creating a highly devoted and engaged user community.

