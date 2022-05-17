Stock Alert: Xylem (XYL) Climbing 5.00% in Pre-Market Hours for May 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XYL - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 17.

Ahead of the market's open, Xylem stock is up 5.00% from the previous session’s close.

Xylem fell $2.11 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:36:02 est.

About Xylem Inc

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with technological innovation. The Company has more than 16,000 diverse employees that delivered revenue of $5.25 billion in 2019. The Company is creating a more sustainable world by enabling its customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure.

