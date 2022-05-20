Stock Alert: Xunlei (XNET) Climbing 5.11% in Pre-Market Hours for May 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XNET - Market Data & News Trade

Xunlei Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:XNET) has already gained $0.07 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.37, Xunlei has moved 5.11% higher ahead of market open.

The company has increased 21.24% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Xunlei investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Xunlei Ltd - ADR visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:11:41 est.

About Xunlei Ltd - ADR

Founded in 2003, Xunlei Limited is a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology in China. Xunlei provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient, smart and safe internet experience.

To get more information on Xunlei Ltd - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Xunlei Ltd - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cisco Down 12% in Premarket Trading Thursday After Top Line Miss and Lower Forecast Under Armour CEO Patrik Frisk To Step Down in Surprise Announcement Target Hits 52-Week Low After Missing Badly on First Quarter Earnings DLocal Posts Record Q1, Fifth Consecutive 100%+ Revenue Growth Quarter