Stock Alert: Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) Climbing 6.03% in Pre-Market Trading for May 20

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. - ADR (NYSE:XIN) is active in pre-market trading today, May 20, with shares gaining 6.03% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 84.13% year-to-date and has moved 0.00% lower over the last 5 days.

About Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. - ADR

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ('Xinyuan') is a real estate developer and property manager primarily in China and recently in other countries. In China, Xinyuan develops and manages large scale, high quality real estate projects in over ten tier one and tier two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Xi'an, and Suzhou. Xinyuan was one of the first Chinese real estate developers to enter the U.S. market and over the past few years has been active in real estate development in New York. Xinyuan aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers.

