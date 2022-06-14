Stock Alert: Xenetic (XBIO) Up 7.58% in Pre-Market Move for June 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XBIO - Market Data & News Trade

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) has already climbed $0.05 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.66, Xenetic has moved 7.58% higher ahead of market open.

The company is down 9.73% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Xenetic investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Xenetic Biosciences Inc visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:00 est.

About Xenetic Biosciences Inc

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART™, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient- and tumor-specific neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient's malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART™ has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

To get more information on Xenetic Biosciences Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Xenetic Biosciences Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles