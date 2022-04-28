Financial Markets by TradingView

Stock Alert: World Fuel Services (INT) Trades 3.21% Higher April 28

Equities Staff

Today, World Fuel Services Corp. (NYSE:INT) rose $0.83 to finish the day Thursday at $26.66.

The company opened at $26.09 and shares fluctuated between $26.79 and $25.57 with 315,286 shares trading hands.

World Fuel Services is averaging 507,863 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 1.99% YTD.

World Fuel Services expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on World Fuel Services visit the company profile.

About World Fuel Services Corp.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Fuel Services is a global energy management company involved in providing energy procurement advisory services, supply fulfillment and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. World Fuel Services sells fuel and delivers services to its clients at more than 8,000 locations in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

