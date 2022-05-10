Stock Alert: Workhorse (WKHS) Up 5.91% in Pre-Market Move for May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WKHS - Market Data & News Trade

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) has already risen $0.15 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $2.54, Workhorse has moved 5.91% higher ahead of market open.

The company fell 19.37% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Workhorse investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:30:31 est.

About Workhorse Group Inc

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, it designs and builds high performance, battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with its vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment.

