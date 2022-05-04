Stock Alert: Wingstop (WING) Falling 9.16% in Pre-Market Move for May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WING - Market Data & News Trade

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) has already dropped $-8.17 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $89.17, Wingstop has moved 9.16% lower ahead of market open.

The company fell 8.39% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Wingstop investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:30:35 est.

About Wingstop Inc

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. operates and franchises over 1,500 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and offering of classic wings, boneless wings and tenders, always cooked to order and hand-sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

