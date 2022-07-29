Stock Alert: Williams Industrial Services (WLMS) Climbing 6.80% in Pre-Market Trading for July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WLMS - Market Data & News

Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (NYSE:WLMS) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 29.

Ahead of the market's open, Williams Industrial Services stock gained 6.80% from the previous session’s close.

Williams Industrial Services rose $0.03 in the last session and looks to continue today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Williams Industrial Services visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:20:43 est.

About Williams Industrial Services Group Inc

Williams Industrial Services Group has been safely helping plant owners and operators enhance asset value for more than 50 years. The Company provides a broad range of construction, maintenance and modification, and support services to customers in energy and industrial end markets. Williams' mission is to be the preferred provider of construction, maintenance, and specialty services through commitment to superior safety performance, focus on innovation, and dedication to delivering unsurpassed value to its customers.

To get more information on Williams Industrial Services Group Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Williams Industrial Services Group Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles