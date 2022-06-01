Stock Alert: Whole Earth Brands (FREE) Trades 5.99% Higher June 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FREE - Market Data & News Trade

Whole Earth Brands Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:FREE) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading up 5.99% to $7.25 on June 1.

300,190 shares exchanged hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 207,225 shares.

The company's stock has risen 36.31% so far in 2022.

Whole Earth Brands shares have moved between $6.03 and $14.63 over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Whole Earth Brands Inc - Class A

Whole Earth Brands is a global food company enabling healthier lifestyles and providing access to premium plant-based sweeteners, flavor enhancers and other foods through our diverse portfolio of trusted brands and delicious products, including Whole Earth Sweetener®, Swerve®, Pure Via®, Equal® and Canderel®. With food playing a central role in people's health and wellness, Whole Earth Brands' innovative product pipeline addresses the growing consumer demand for more dietary options, baking ingredients and taste profiles. Its world-class global distribution network is the largest provider of plant-based sweeteners in more than 100 countries with a vision to expand its portfolio to responsibly meet local preferences. It is committed to helping people enjoy life's everyday moments and the celebrations that bring people together.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

