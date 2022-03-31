Stock Alert: Wesco, (WCC) Down 3.01% in Pre-Market Trading for March 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WCC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Wesco International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 31.

Ahead of the market's open, Wesco, stock has fallen 3.01% from the previous session’s close.

Wesco, fell $3.69 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 04:06:03 est.

About Wesco International, Inc.

WESCO International, Inc., a publicly traded FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain management solutions. Pro forma 2020 annual sales were over $16 billion, including full year sales for Anixter International which WESCO acquired in June 2020. WESCO offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The company employs approximately 18,000 people, maintains relationships with approximately 30,000 suppliers, and serves more than 125,000 customers worldwide. With nearly 1.5 million products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, WESCO provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates approximately 800 branch and warehouse locations in over 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

