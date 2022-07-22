Stock Alert: Werewolf (HOWL) Climbing 7.06% in Pre-Market Hours for July 22

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOWL) has already climbed $0.37 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $5.24, Werewolf has moved 7.06% higher ahead of market open.

The company rose 4.59% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Werewolf investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:22 est.

About Werewolf Therapeutics Inc

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company is leveraging its proprietary PREDATOR™ platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Its INDUKINE™ molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Its most advanced product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2), and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules for the treatment of solid tumors.The company is continuing preclinical studies for both WTX-124 and WTX-330 and expect to advance each candidate in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

