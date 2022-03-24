Stock Alert: Wells Fargo Multi-Sectorome Fund (ERC) Increasing 3.96% in Pre-Market Move for March 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ERC - Market Data & News

Shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 24.

Ahead of the market's open, Wells Fargo Multi-Sectorome Fund stock has risen 3.96% from the previous session’s close.

Wells Fargo Multi-Sectorome Fund was up $0.02 in the last session and looks to continue today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Wells Fargo Multi-Sectorome Fund visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:42:16 est.

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

The Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-end high-yield bond fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The fund may, as a secondary objective, seek capital appreciation to the extent it is consistent with its investment objective.

