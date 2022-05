Stock Alert: Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Up 5.59% in Pre-Market Move for May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HCC - Market Data & News Trade

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) is active in pre-market trading today, May 10, with shares gaining 5.59% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 24.39% year-to-date and has moved 4.65% lower over the last 5 days.

About Warrior Met Coal Inc

Warrior is a U.S.-based, environmentally and socially minded supplier to the global steel industry. It is dedicated entirely to mining non-thermal metallurgical (met) coal used as a critical component of steel production by metal manufacturers in Europe, South America and Asia. Warrior is a large-scale, low-cost producer and exporter of premium met coal, also known as hard coking coal ('HCC'), operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains very low sulfur, has strong coking properties and is of a similar quality to coal referred to as the premium HCC produced in Australia. The premium nature of Warrior's HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steel makers and results in price realizations near the Platts Premium LV FOB Index price.

