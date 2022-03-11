Stock Alert: Warner Music (WMG) Climbing 7.25% in Pre-Market Hours for March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WMG - Market Data & News Trade

Warner Music Group Corp - Class A (NASDAQ:WMG) has already risen $2.412 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $33.25, Warner Music has moved 7.25% higher ahead of market open.

The company is down 3.79% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Warner Music investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:22:07 est.

With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group (WMG) today brings together artists, songwriters and entrepreneurs that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics and Warner Music Nashville. WMG's music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of more than 1.4 million musical compositions spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company, as well as consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the merchandise e-tailer; and UPROXX, the youth culture destination.

