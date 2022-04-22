Stock Alert: Vyant Bio (VYNT) Falling 7.21% in Pre-Market Move for April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VYNT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Vyant Bio Inc (NASDAQ:VYNT) are on the move in pre-market trading for April 22.

Ahead of the market's open, Vyant Bio stock is down 7.21% from the previous session’s close.

Vyant Bio lost $0.01 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Vyant Bio visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:20:34 est.

About Vyant Bio Inc

Vyant Bio operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. The Company will immediately begin to execute on the integration of these two leading businesses, to converge human-powered scientific and technology-based systems and expertise with years of preclinical experience to de-risk and accelerate discovery and development of preclinical and clinical pipelines for biopharma partners as well as for the proprietary pipeline of the Company.

To get more information on Vyant Bio Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Vyant Bio Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq