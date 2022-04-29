Stock Alert: VSE (VSEC) Climbing 10.23% in Pre-Market Trading for April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VSEC - Market Data & News Trade

VSE Corp. (NASDAQ:VSEC) has already gained $4.77 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $46.61, VSE has moved 10.23% higher ahead of market open.

The company is up 13.88% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for VSE investors.

About VSE Corp.

VSE is a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services for land, sea and air transportation assets for government and commercial markets. Core services include maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, parts distribution, supply chain management and logistics, engineering support, and consulting and training services for global commercial, federal, military and defense customers. VSE also provides information technology and energy consulting services.

