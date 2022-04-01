Stock Alert: Vroom (VRM) Increasing 3.01% in Pre-Market Trading for April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VRM - Market Data & News Trade

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) has already risen $0.08 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $2.66, Vroom has moved 3.01% higher ahead of market open.

The company is down 14.19% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Vroom investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Vroom Inc. visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:28:49 est.

About Vroom Inc.

Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform designed to offer a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The company's scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and at-home pick-up and delivery. Vroom is based in New York and Houston and also operates the Texas Direct Auto brand.

