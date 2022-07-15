Stock Alert: Vista Gold (VGZ) Falling 5.46% in Pre-Market Hours for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VGZ - Market Data & News

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ) has already fallen $-0.03 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.55, Vista Gold has moved 5.46% lower ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 5.73% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Vista Gold investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Vista Gold Corp. visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:11:34 est.

About Vista Gold Corp.

The Company is a gold project developer. The Company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project in the Tier-1 mining jurisdiction of Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest undeveloped gold project in Australia and if developed as presently designed, would potentially be Australia's 6th largest gold producer on an annual basis.

To get more information on Vista Gold Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Vista Gold Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles