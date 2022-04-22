Stock Alert: Viracta (VIRX) Climbing 6.20% in Pre-Market Trading for April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VIRX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRX) are on the move in pre-market trading for April 22.

Ahead of the market's open, Viracta stock has climbed 6.20% from the previous session’s close.

Viracta lost $0.33 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

About Viracta Therapeutics Inc

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The Company's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas. Viracta is pursuing application of this inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma, and other virus-related cancers.

