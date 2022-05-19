Stock Alert: Vipshop (VIPS) Down 6.32% in Pre-Market Move for May 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VIPS - Market Data & News Trade

Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE:VIPS) is active in pre-market trading today, May 19, with shares falling 6.32% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 0.12% year-to-date and posted 16.69% gains over the last 5 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners.

