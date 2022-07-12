Stock Alert: Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Climbing 5.10% in Pre-Market Trading for July 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VMD - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Viemed Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:VMD) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 12.

Ahead of the market's open, Viemed Healthcare stock is up 5.10% from the previous session’s close.

Viemed Healthcare was up $0.14 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

About Viemed Healthcare Inc

Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed's service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology.

