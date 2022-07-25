Stock Alert: Versus Systems (VS) Up 55.30% in Pre-Market Trading for July 25

Shares of Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 25.

Ahead of the market's open, Versus Systems stock has climbed 55.30% from the previous session’s close.

Versus Systems gained $0.02 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:27:21 est.

About Versus Systems Inc

Versus Systems Inc. operates as a video game software company. The Company develops a technology that allows video game publishers and developers to offer real-money and prize based matches and tournaments featuring their games. Versus Systems conducts its business in North America.

