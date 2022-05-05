Stock Alert: Venus Concept (VERO) Falling 6.03% in Pre-Market Trading for May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VERO - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Venus Concept Inc (NASDAQ:VERO) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 5.

Ahead of the market's open, Venus Concept stock has fallen 6.03% from the previous session’s close.

Venus Concept gained $0.052 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:16:27 est.

About Venus Concept Inc

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic technologies, and reach in over 60 countries and 29 direct markets. Venus Concept focuses its product sale strategy on a subscription-based business model in North America and in its well-established direct global markets. Venus Concept's product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Fiore, Venus Viva, Venus Freeze Plus, and Venus Bliss. Venus Concept's hair restoration division includes NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process and the ARTAS® and ARTAS iX™ Robotic Hair Restoration Systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, and Aperture Venture Partners.

