Stock Alert: Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Climbing 5.71% in Pre-Market Move for June 23

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) has already gained $0.08 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.40, Vascular Biogenics has moved 5.71% higher ahead of market open.

The company has increased 2.19% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Vascular Biogenics investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:38:44 est.

About Vascular Biogenics Ltd

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for areas of unmet need in cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. VBL has developed three platform technologies: a gene-therapy based technology for targeting newly formed blood vessels with focus on cancer, an antibody-based technology targeting MOSPD2 for anti-inflammatory and immuno-oncology applications, and the Lecinoxoids, a family of small-molecules for immune-related indications. VBL's lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is an investigational, first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. VB-111 is currently being studied in a VBL-sponsored Phase 3 potential registration trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

