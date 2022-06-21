Stock Alert: UTStarcom (UTSI) Down 12.47% in Pre-Market Move for June 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UTSI - Market Data & News Trade

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) has already fallen $-0.0997 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.80, UTStarcom has moved 12.47% lower ahead of market open.

The company has risen 1.23% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for UTStarcom investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 04:55:51 est.

About UTStarcom Holdings Corp

UTStarcom is committed to helping network operators offer their customers the most innovative, reliable and cost-effective communication services. UTStarcom offers high performance advanced equipment optimized for the most rapidly growing network functions, such as mobile backhaul, metro aggregation and broadband access. UTStarcom has operations and customers around the world, with a special focus on Japan and India. UTStarcom was founded in 1991 and listed its shares on the Nasdaq Market in 2000 (symbol: UTSI).

